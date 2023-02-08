Sauber in trouble over new title sponsor

By GMM 8 February 2023 - 10:26





Sauber has brushed off concerns it breached Swiss advertising laws during its reveal of the 2023 car on Tuesday.

The Alfa Romeo-branded team has a new title sponsor this year - Stake, a Curacao-registered online casino and gambling portal.

The Swiss newspaper Blick reports that the actual Stake logo, however, will only be seen at "a few races" this year because of laws against gambling advertising.

Indeed, simply revealing the Stake-branded car on Tuesday on the Swiss broadcaster SRF may have attracted the attention of Switzerland’s Federal Gaming Board (ESBK).

"If the ESBK becomes aware of the case and initiates an investigation, it could have criminal consequences," said Ruedi Schneider, the board’s deputy head.

Sauber, however, is not worried.

"Stake confirmed to us that the company is not targeting the Swiss market with its games," the Swiss-based team said.

"The domain is blocked in Switzerland and further measures are being taken to prevent Swiss users from accessing the services," Sauber added.

"As a team, we always comply with all applicable local laws and FIA regulations."

Indeed, Sauber’s plan is to replace the Stake logo with ’Kick’ branding at many grands prix this year - the Stake-owned gaming livestream platform.