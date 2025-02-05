Sauber-Audi to set up UK base

By GMM 5 February 2025 - 08:58





Sauber - transitioning to full works status with Audi for 2026 - is setting up a base in the UK.

Last year, the team caused a stir by successfully lobbying the FIA to be allowed to spend more under the budget cap - to compensate for the higher costs of being based in Switzerland.

Another issue, however, is that non-UK-based teams are disadvantaged, as they struggle to attract the best specialist talent in Formula 1 due to the need to relocate

The FIA’s single seater director Nikolas Tombazis said last year that teams like Sauber might simply need to move to the UK "which we don’t think is the way for a world championship to operate".

However, Sauber has now announced that it will create a "new technical centre in the UK".

"The Sauber Motorsport Technology Centre UK will extend the team’s presence and influence within the global Formula 1 landscape," the statement added.

The team said the move gives Sauber-Audi access to the rich "talent pool" of the area surrounding Silverstone, Milton Keynes and nearby. Sauber admitted that a precise location is yet to be selected, but they hope to be up and running "by summer 2025".

Boss Mattia Binotto clarified that Sauber’s Swiss headquarters at Hinwil will remain the "key site".

"Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world’s most dynamic motorsport ecosystems," he said.