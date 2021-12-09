Sargeant to make F1 debut for Williams in Abu Dhabi test

Williams Racing is pleased to confirm that the team’s Academy Driver, Logan Sargeant, will drive in the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit on 14th December. The 20-year-old American, who was announced as the newest member of the Williams Driver Academy back in October, will be getting his first taste of F1 machinery when he gets behind the wheel of the FW43B in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the Academy, Logan is immersed with the team and regularly spends time on the simulator in Grove, gaining a greater understanding of the FW43B. The upcoming test will allow Logan to fully integrate with the trackside team, utilising his simulator experience and supporting his continuous development work.

Speaking about the test, Logan said “I can’t wait for my first run in a Formula One car and want to thank the team for trusting me with this amazing opportunity. I’ve been spending time in the factory at Grove and getting to grips with the simulator, which has helped me get an initial feel for the characteristics of the FW43B, but to be able to get out on track will be an incredible experience and one that I won’t forget. I’ll be going into the test looking to perform the best I can and to learn as much as possible from the team.”

Sven Smeets, Williams Racing Sporting Director, added “I’m very much looking forward to seeing Logan in the FW43B and I’m pleased that Williams can provide him with his first outing in Formula One machinery; I’m sure it will be a very special moment for him. Whilst we won’t be running a ‘mule car’ using the 18-inch Pirelli tyres, the test will still be beneficial for the team. It will also be an incredibly valuable opportunity for Logan to fully understand how we operate trackside. I know that having such an immersive experience will only build upon his evident skill and allows the team to continue to support his development whilst capitalising on his talent.”

Logan has demonstrated his talent in the FIA Formula 3 series, claiming multiple victories and podiums across his campaigns, only narrowly missing out on the 2020 Championship title. The American’s plans for the 2022 season will be announced in due course.