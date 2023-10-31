Sargeant ’part of the family’ at Williams

By GMM 31 October 2023 - 14:37





Logan Sargeant says he feels like "part of the family" at Williams.

That is despite the fact that the entire grid for Formula 1’s 2024 season is now officially set - except for struggling rookie Sargeant’s seat.

But the message from team boss James Vowles recently has been clear - as long as the 22-year-old American is making steps of improvement, he will stay put.

And the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Sargeant’s home race in Austin recently finally delivered the rookie’s first ever F1 point.

"It was a very good race. We had a solid Sunday at my home race," he said in an exclusive interview with DAZN in Mexico.

"I was already on the plane on the way to Florida to see my family when James called me to tell me there were a couple of disqualifications. Which was good for me.

"I got my first point and the team scored three, which is great."

Sargeant admits that he was starting to lose hope that he might open his points account in 2023.

"It’s been getting more difficult because the teams are bringing improvements and we’re not," said the Williams driver. "We’re falling behind a little bit, but we’re working well."

He says he is grateful to be part of the once ultra-successful British team.

"It’s incredible," said Sargeant. "The heritage is amazing and the history is great.

"For me, the most important thing is that I have been part of this team since the end of 2021. They have supported me from day one. I feel part of the family and that is incredible."

Sargeant admits he has struggled to adapt to F1, but sounds confident about turning his experience into a much better performance going forwards.

"The jump from F2 to F1 is very big. The difference is amazing," he said.

"When I started in F1 I did very few tests. There is a lot to learn here and even more so when the margins are so small. Those details matter a lot and I think what I’m learning the most is how to extract the maximum potential.

"I think we have to keep progressing now, going step by step, lap by lap. Keep moving forwards."