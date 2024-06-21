Sargeant finally has Albon-spec Williams to race

By GMM 21 June 2024 - 10:38





A gloomy Logan Sargeant played down the rampant rumours about his future in Formula 1 as he prepared for the weekend’s Spanish GP.

Former F1 star Juan Pablo Montoya said earlier this week that the Williams driver "already knows" he is living on borrowed time in the paddock, amid rumours he could even be replaced by Kimi Antonelli before the 2024 season is complete.

"That’s just a rumour," Sargeant insisted. "People just know how to play the media."

But the 23-year-old appeared irritated when asked by the French broadcaster Canal Plus how it feels to be regarded as possibly the slowest driver in F1.

"Thanks very much," he shrugged in response.

Sargeant insists it hasn’t even been widely acknowledged that his car has been significantly heavier and less developed than the sister Williams raced by Alex Albon so far in 2024.

"It’s unlikely that many people knew that Alex and I compete in different cars," he said. "I think this weekend will be the first of the season when the cars will be the same, more or less.

"This was supposed to happen in Canada, but due to some delays the installation of new parts was delayed."

Williams boss James Vowles has clearly targeted Carlos Sainz to pair with Albon next year, and even Albon in Barcelona said he would prefer "an experienced" teammate for 2025 and beyond.

"We are at the beginning of a long journey," he said. "We need feedback."

Ferrari refugee Sainz, though, said on Thursday that he is still not ready to divulge his plans for 2025, with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen pointing at the Spaniard as the "cork in the bottle" of the driver market at the moment.

Speaking to Spanish reporters in Barcelona, local hero Sainz played down his role in the delayed market.

"Honestly, that’s how F1 works, unfortunately," he said. "My future also depended on (Lewis) Hamilton’s decision. Nobody told me about Hamilton.

"It’s a pretty tough sport at that level, because we all get along well, we all try to help each other, support each other, warn each other."

It is believed Williams will announce later on Friday that Sainz, 29, is joining the team from 2025.