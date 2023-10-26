Sargeant confident of 2024 seat at Williams

By GMM 26 October 2023 - 13:14





Logan Sargeant seems increasingly confident about keeping his Williams race seat for a second season in Formula 1.

In recent weeks and months, there has been speculation the famously-named, Dorilton-owned team was shopping around to replace its struggling American rookie.

Bild newspaper believes Sargeant, 22, is the most expensive driver on the grid this year in terms of crash damage - having scrapped almost $4 million in broken carbon fibre in 2023 so far.

He told the German publication: "It has definitely been frustrating at times - ups and downs. But I feel like I’m better now than I was at the start of the season and I’ve learned a lot since then."

However, Williams’ second cockpit alongside the on-form Alex Albon - at least officially - remains the final vacancy on the 2024 grid.

Sargeant, though, is optimistic.

"We are of course also talking about expectations behind the scenes. I also expect myself to keep progressing and improving race by race," he said.

"And if I do that, there’s nothing to worry about."

Williams is owned by US-based investment firm Dorilton Capital, and Bild newspaper said Sargeant himself is well-connected elsewhere in his native USA - with his uncle Harry Sargeant III said to be close to Donald Trump.

"I have the support of the board and the team boss," Logan declares.

As for his role representing the United States in F1, he added: "It’s definitely a privilege and an honour. I want to do my best to always represent my country well, but I also try not to think about it too much."