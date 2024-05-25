Sargeant admits fighting for Williams seat

By GMM 25 May 2024 - 12:04





Logan Sargeant admits he is fighting to retain his Williams race seat.

The struggling American is well aware speculation about his potential successor for 2025 is intensifying - with race winners like Valtteri Bottas and even Carlos Sainz in the mix.

"Carlos who?" joked Williams boss James Vowles when asked at Monaco about the surprising news that the team he leads is in a head-to-head with Audi-owned Sauber for Ferrari refugee Sainz’s services.

Sainz’s top option is Red Bull, with the ’silly season’ market stalled for now amid persistent rumours that Max Verstappen may be on the move.

It’s a much less comfortable waiting period for 23-year-old Sargeant.

"Of course I want to stay at Williams," he insisted in Monaco.

"I believe I can reach the level I need to be at, so that’s what I’m trying to do."

One of his issues, he explains, is that his car specification is often a step or two behind undisputed team leader Alex Albon’s.

"I think I have a chance every weekend, but at the same time it’s difficult when improvements come for him," said Sargeant. "But ultimately the team knows the differences between the cars."

Sargeant is not seriously linked with any rival teams - unlike Sauber’s Guanyu Zhou, who has been mentioned in connection with Haas and Alpine.

"I’m very calm," said the Chinese driver, Zhou. "I don’t feel like I’m under a lot of pressure, nor that it’s going to be my last year."

Indeed, if Sainz ultimately turns Audi-Sauber down, it is rumoured the team will simply stick with either Bottas or Zhou to be Nico Hulkenberg’s 2025 teammate.

Yuki Tsunoda, on the other hand, looks increasingly likely to stay at RB.

"Yes," said the Red Bull-owned team’s CEO Peter Bayer when asked if he is keen to retain the Japanese. "We have a very strong lineup. We have a great reserve driver," he added, referring to Daniel Ricciardo and hopeful reserve Liam Lawson.

Meanwhile, a name that continues to crop up belongs to Mick Schumacher, who is hoping for departures at Alpine - or another F1 opportunity anywhere else.

"We have to hope that the dominoes fall in my direction and hopefully I end up with a seat," the German told Sky Deutschland in Monaco.

"All I can do is give my best performance in the WEC, put in a good performance as reserve driver (at Mercedes), and continue to hold discussions."