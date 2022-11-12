Brazil Brazilian GP || November 13 || 15h00 (Local time)

Sao Paulo, FP2: Ocon tops second practice at Interlagos

Ahead of Pérez and Russell

By Franck Drui

12 November 2022 - 17:42
Alpine F1’s Esteban Ocon went quickest in the final practice session for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix beating Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez by almost two tenths of a second as George Russell finished third.

With qualifying completed yesterday and all eyes on Saturday afternoon’s Sprint, the second hour of practice was a relatively quiet affair with longer runs and race preparation dominating proceedings.

Russell led the way for some time during the opening phase of the session with the Mercedes used soft tyres to post a lap of 1:15.115. He then lowered his own benchmark by two tenths of a second to sit half a second clear of Pérez, who was running on hard compound Pirelli tyres. But with little attention being paid to lap time the positions were not significant, with World Champion Max Verstappen down in twelth place for much of the opening phase.

Ocon then took on a set of soft tyres and he claimed top spot ahead of Russell with a lap time of 1:14.604. Hamilton climbed to third place on softs, lapping two tenths of a second off his teammate.

With 20 minutes remaining Pérez and Verstappen moved to scrubbed softs and Pérez took P2 while Verstappen went fourth to split the Mercedes. Alpine’s Fernando Alonso popped up with a lap of 1:15.409 to edge ahead of Verstappen.

That ended the improvements and with Verstappen fifth at the flag, sixth place went to Hamilton, with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly seventh ahead of the Haas pairing of Mick Schumacher in P8 and Kevin Magnussen who scored the first pole position of his career on Friday. McLaren’s Lando Norris completed the top 10 ahead of Carlos Sainz as the Spanish driver’s Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc finished 13th.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:14.604 28
02 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:14.788 36
03 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:14.916 31
04 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:15.049 29
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:15.098 30
06 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:15.137 33
07 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:15.636 32
08 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:15.684 40
09 Kevin Magnussen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:15.815 38
10 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:15.851 25
11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:15.856 38
12 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:15.865 32
13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:15.868 37
14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:15.994 28
15 Valtteri Bottas Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:16.047 34
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:16.181 34
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:16.263 43
18 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:16.400 44
19 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:16.468 37
20 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes FW44 1:16.480 28

