Sakhir, F1 Test Day 2 - Team quotes

Alpine F1

Alpine F1 Team continued its preparations for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship today with Fernando Alonso making his debut at the wheel of the A521 in day two of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Despite high wind speeds and a lingering residue from yesterday’s sandstorm, Fernando completed 128 laps to take the team’s overall tally for the weekend to 257 ahead of the final day of pre-season testing tomorrow.

Fernando began his programme with an aero rake fitted to the rear of the A521, driving his first laps with the team since the post-Abu Dhabi test in December. The rest of the morning saw the Spaniard acclimatise to the challenging conditions on track, with a mix of runs using the C2 and C3 tyre compounds. Fernando stopped for the lunch break in second place on the timing sheets having completed 60 laps.

Track and weather conditions improved for the afternoon session, with Fernando embarking on some longer runs fitted with the C2 and C3 tyres. The two-time world champion continued his run plan through to the evening and surpassed a century of laps with just over an hour left of the session.

His fastest lap was recorded in the morning - a 1min 32.339secs - on a set of C2 tyres.

Esteban will resume duties in the A521 tomorrow morning, before handing back to Fernando for the final part of the pre-season test.

Fernando Alonso, #14, P10, 1:32.339, 128 laps:

“We completed a lot of laps today and followed the programme that was planned so that is good, but we need to sit down now and analyse everything. The car did feel good today, but I think we still need to understand the characteristics of the new aero package a bit better. We ran with the harder compounds today and we have more running to do tomorrow, so between myself and Esteban we will aim to collect even more data and fine tune the overall package.”

Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi didn’t shy away from putting in the miles during the second day of testing in Bahrain. The Italian racked up a whopping 125 laps on a day that saw the team complete its testing programme in full, despite some red flags interrupting both the morning and afternoon sessions.

Antonio and the team devoted the best part of the morning to long runs, with the man in car #99 quickly settling into a rhythm and grinding lap after lap with impressive consistency. In the afternoon, the focus shifted to shorter stints, with performance runs showing a glimpse of our car’s qualifying potential.

The chequered flag brought an end to Antonio’s short pre-season, with Kimi Räikkönen returning to the cockpit tomorrow for the final day of testing ahead of the first race of the season – in this very venue.

Jan Monchaux, Technical Director: “It was another good day of testing, with 125 laps to our name. We were able to run our first race simulation in the morning: it went well and we learnt a lot of things that will serve us well during the season. The focus in the afternoon was more on our one-lap performance and on set-up work. It was important to have another full day without reliability issues, so that we could run all the tests we wanted. Antonio did a great job, extracting most out of each lap, as he did yesterday. Now the baton passes to the engineers, crunching the data and preparing tomorrow’s session. Kimi will be back in the car and we’re very likely to run a similar programme to today’s to close off our testing week.”

Antonio Giovinazzi (Car #99): “I am really happy with the work we did: it was a long day, with a lot of laps, but I think we ticked all the boxes on our list. We did long runs and qualifying runs and we managed to achieve all we set out to do. It was my last day in the car before the first race and I feel confident about the season. We worked very hard during the winter and we are ready for the first round: it’s hard to say where we expect to stand, I think we have a good baseline but we won’t know for certain until the first qualifying of the year.”

AlphaTauri

Today marks a second successful day of running at FIA Formula 1 pre-season testing on the Bahrain International Circuit for Scuderia AlphaTauri, whose combined lap total across the two days stands at 255 (1,380.06 km). Following last night’s sandstorm, conditions remained variable and high wind speed played an important role in the day, making running particularly difficult in the morning session for Yuki Tsunoda. Aiming to rack up important mileage during the session, ahead of the opening round here in Bahrain on 28th March, Yuki managed to complete over 300km of running – on a mixture of tyre compounds - ahead of the lunchbreak. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly headed out in the afternoon, spending the first half of the session on longer runs before putting in a strong stint on the soft tyre to finish the day in second place.

Tomorrow the team will conclude the final of three days of pre-season testing, with Pierre running in the morning and Yuki heading out in the afternoon for the final session.

Pierre Gasly

“It’s been another really positive day for me, with a lot of laps done this afternoon. We managed to complete all the high-fuel running that we wanted to at the start of the session and then some performance runs towards the end, with the softer compound. I feel really good in the car, especially compared to this time last year, so it’s really positive for me. There are obviously places we still need to improve upon, but I think we’re in a good place with one day left of running at this test. The Honda Power Unit is working really well so far and we haven’t had any reliability issues which is great – I’m excited to get it out on track for the race. With only three days of testing – split between two drivers - I knew it would be difficult but considering how many laps we’ve been able to complete so far I’m feeling quite comfortable with the car ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

Yuki Tsunoda

“I think for me on the driving side things are definitely improving each time I go out. The weather again today has been an issue, particularly with the changes in wind direction, so it’s definitely been a big learning curve. I’m really starting to understand the car and how it reacts with different tyre compounds now – my performance isn’t perfect yet but I’m happy with how the test is going from my side. I’m also getting more confident in high speed corners, as I continue to understand the downforce levels of the car more with each run we do. It’s good learning for the team, and also for myself, so hopefully we can put it all together tomorrow.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“Overall, we had a very productive day of testing today and were able to recover the lost kilometres from yesterday afternoon. Yuki was on duty in the morning session, which started with a very dusty track from the high overnight winds, but this didn’t impact the aero running we did with him during the first couple of hours. We then got into a block of mechanical setup items before closing the morning with his first experience of the new soft compound. He performed well and is in a good position for his last half day of testing tomorrow, before the first race. We swapped to Pierre for the afternoon and had a mixed plan of long runs and performance runs, again trying to learn about the 2021 tyres and how best to optimise the car for them. We found some interesting directions to analyse tonight and then we can explore these tomorrow. I’m happy with the progress we’ve made today, as we’ve been able to complete our plan and cover 144 laps across the two drivers. We still have some work to do tomorrow but we’re on plan to complete all our testing items and be in a good shape ahead of the start of the season.”

Red Bull

Sergio Perez took over from Max Verstappen on the second day of pre-season testing with the Mexican enjoying a largely trouble-free day, clocking up 117 laps with the focus on long runs on the harder Pirelli tyre compound. During the afternoon Checo was briefly sidelined by an issue with the left-hand engine cover of his car but after swift repairs he was soon back on track.

Commenting on his first test appearance with the Team, Sergio said: “It was great to do a full day of testing in the RB16B and even though conditions are very tricky out there we got through plenty of work and there is plenty of development to come. It’s great to be working with the Team and I’m getting more and more used to things - I can already feel the potential. I have the morning tomorrow in the car, so I’m looking forward to getting in some more laps.”

Head of Race Engineering Guillaume Rocquelin added: “Sergio got through a full race simulation today, including pit stops, which was very useful for him as he embeds with the Team even more and gets up to speed with all our procedures. We had a couple of small issues – nothing huge and it didn’t affect our engineering programme, so in a way these are things you want to find out about in testing. Those niggles aside, it was another solid day. It is clear that we have not been chasing lap times and have only run one of the harder compounds, so there are no real conclusions to be drawn from the overall time sheet. All in all, two good days and hopefully we’ll close out the test with another productive day tomorrow.”

Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We had a busy day, completing 132laps without any major issues. The track changed throughout the day making comparisons difficult, but we were still able to complete some useful work. It was good for Nicholas to get a trouble-free day and to experience the car in a range of conditions and on a range of tyres.

It looks like the weather will be a bit different again tomorrow when George will be in the car to complete our pre-season testing. We still have a lot to do, but we are confident that we can have another productive today tomorrow and get ourselves into the best possible position for the first race.

Nicholas Latifi: It was great to get some proper running back behind the wheel. It was nice to push the car in the dry and knock the dust off from the winter. It was a tricky day with the wind, but it was good to get some running in these conditions as there was lots to learn. As is normal in pre-season testing, there were a few half-spins as I was pushing to see what the limits were. I think we can be happy with the number of laps we completed today, and we now have a lot of data to analyse to be as prepared as possible for the first race of the season.

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel

“It was not such a busy day for me. We experienced a gearbox issue quite early on and that kept the car in the garage. The guys did a great job to quickly fit a new gearbox and we got back out just before the end of the morning session. Doing so few laps today wasn’t ideal because there is just one more day of testing before we come back here for the race and I am still learning about this new car. Fortunately, things went a bit better this afternoon for Lance giving us some important information. Hopefully, we can have a more straightforward day tomorrow.”

Lance Stroll

“Overall a very positive afternoon after a difficult morning for Sebastian where some technical issues limited our running. Track conditions were not so easy – it was still quite windy, but even in those conditions it felt great to be back driving and getting lots of laps under my belt. The afternoon programme went to plan: we completed the main jobs and ticked off the test items. There’s still lots to catch up on tomorrow, but I’m feeling pretty pleased with a solid afternoon.”

Ferrari

The second day of the only 2021 pre-season test session saw Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz working on slightly different programmes to one another at the wheel of the SF21. Between them, the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers completed 129 laps today, equivalent to 698,1 kilometres. It means that over the two days so far, they have done 244 laps (1,321 km).

Morning. As planned, Carlos was the first to drive, going out at 10 local (8 CET), to tackle a programme aimed at evaluating the Pirelli tyres over a long distance. The Spaniard did a series of quite long runs, using both the C2 and C3 compounds. Sainz did 56 laps, the quickest in a time of 1’33”072.

Afternoon. After the lunch break it was Charles’ turn to get to work and in the early afternoon, he too did some long runs on the C2 and C3 tyres. In the final part of the session, the Monegasque did a series of runs aimed partly at a qualifying simulation with various tyre compounds. By the end, Charles best time of 1’30”886 was set on the C5 compound, completing a total of 73 laps.

Programme. The action continues tomorrow at Sakhir’s Bahrain International Circuit with the third and final day of testing. Charles will be first out in the SF21 from 10am local time (8 CET) with Carlos taking over for the afternoon.

Laurent Mekies Racing Director

“Another very busy day of testing in Bahrain, with almost 700 kilometres covered during the eight hours of track time. The weather was much better than yesterday, although the wind was still a feature, especially in the first part of the day. We worked a lot on management of the Pirelli tyres over long runs and we got plenty of data which we will now analyse carefully. In the final hour, we also began to look at how the SF21 went in terms of outright performance and here too, we gathered a lot of useful information.

These three days are vitally important and we are taking a methodical approach, because the work we do now will be the key to how we get on during the season. Therefore the most important thing is to complete the planned programme and that’s what we have done so far. As for the competition, we can start thinking about that in two weeks time, in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

Haas F1

Nikita Mazepin was prompt out the garage at 10 a.m. local time to start the second day of pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit – conditions somewhat cooler than the previous day as air temperature hovered around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit) with track temperature at 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

With a focus on banking additional mileage to complement the 70 laps recorded by the 22-year-old on Friday, Mazepin ended a productive morning behind the wheel of the VF-21 with 76 laps, which included a race simulation, and a fastest time of 1:33.101 – placing him 14th overall from the 16 drivers participating Saturday. The run plan saw Mazepin cycle through the Pirelli C2 White, C3 Yellow and C4 Red tires over the course of his Saturday session.

Mick Schumacher strapped back into the VF-21 for the afternoon session, the reigning FIA Formula 2 Champion looking to make up for a frustrating Friday morning after a technical issue limited him to just 15 laps on day one of testing.

Schumacher started his test plan with a series of short runs utilizing new C3 Yellow tires before sampling fresh sets of the C4 Red. Schumacher clocked his quickest tour of the day on the C4 compound, his fast lap a 1:32.883 to sit 12th on the timesheets. Like his teammate before him, Schumacher then transitioned to a race simulation – the rookie wheeling the VF-21 into the early evening around the 5.412-kilometer (3.363-mile) floodlit circuit. The team concluded the day with full-crew pit stops before the checkered flag. Schumacher ended the session with a solid tally of 88 laps.

Mazepin and Schumacher combined for a total of 164 laps on Saturday – the most by a team on the day.

The third and final day of pre-season testing will see Schumacher drive the VF-21 on Sunday morning with Mazepin assuming steering duties in the afternoon.

Nikita Mazepin

“It was much nicer out on track than yesterday. It was good this morning because we were able to get into more normal driving for here in Bahrain. Conditions had obviously really changed from last night, it was much nicer to drive, the conditions were much more representative of what it’s usually like in Bahrain – it’s all good track knowledge to collect. We’re chipping away at it, which is good, and I’m getting to know every member of the team better and better. I’m aware that they’re a very capable and very strong team. They need to get to know me too and see that I’m capable of achieving decent lap times and provide good feedback. We’re all getting to know each other, but at the moment consistent running is the key to the test.”

Mick Schumacher

“It was amazing today – I really consider this as my first day in a way as yesterday was such a shame. Being able today to do things like consecutive running, going through C2, C3 and C4 tires, it’s been amazing. After two or three laps I really did feel comfortable in the car, which is promising, and it was a feeling that just increased over the day. By the end of the day I felt super comfortable – I felt at home. I feel like I’ve integrated with the team quickly, all the guys are really cool. I love working with them. I’m really looking forward to the season, it’s going to be great. But for tomorrow, I’m just after more laps, that’s our aim.”

Günther Steiner

"It was a pretty good day for us today – we did all our program and over 160 laps on track between the two drivers. We went through everything as planned, simulating almost all elements of a race weekend. Unfortunately, we couldn’t take part in the sim qualifying when it was getting fast, but the most important thing was that both guys got a lot of laps in so they can learn all the procedures. We continue to try to get them as ready as possible for the grand prix in what is a very short pre-season test. I’m very happy."

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo

“Another positive day, it’s been a good test so far and I’m looking forward to the evening session I’ll be running in tomorrow. We’ve been able to get a lot of laps in and tick off every run we had planned, which is important for us in terms of reliability and starting to build my confidence in the car.

“All I’m missing now is that evening session, I’ve had two of the morning sessions when the track is hot and usually we come here at night. But tomorrow, I’m on track later on and I think I’ll be able to push the car a bit more and get a better feeling of how comfortable I am, as well as a better understanding of how ready we are for two weeks’ time.”

Lando Norris

“A good second day in the car – a bit cleaner and more straightforward today in terms of the weather conditions, which meant we could do more normal running. We did a mixture of aero runs for half of my session, and some shorter and longer runs to look towards weekend preparation. It’s good to get an understanding of both types of running to assess areas we need to work on ahead of race weekends, but also for tomorrow on track. We’ll go through everything tonight, come back tomorrow with some improvements and make sure we’re as prepared as possible before leaving Bahrain after three days and heading into the first race.”

James Key, Executive Director, Technical

“A useful day of testing – it’s good to get both drivers back in the car again after they’ve had some time to process and analyse what they experienced on day one. We had quite a varied programme today which we got through as we’d hoped, covering over 100 laps between our two drivers, who worked on a number of aero tests and measurements, looked at some different tyre compounds in a bit more detail than yesterday, as well as completed both one-lap configurations and longer running which will give a bit of a heads-up of what to expect in those conditions. Our set-up tests were useful in confirming some of the learning and direction we gained from day one when we had more difficult track conditions than today. We also were able to conduct some tests to sign off aspects of our new power unit installation and operation with our colleagues at Mercedes HPP, which were completed as planned.

“Overall, it’s been a positive and busy day with a good level of reliability. We only have one day left of testing now before we hit the track for the first race of the season, so we’ll hope for a similarly productive day tomorrow and aim to maximise the small amount of time we’ve got left.”