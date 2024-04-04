Sainz talking to ’almost everyone’ about 2025

By GMM 4 April 2024 - 08:52





Carlos Sainz says he is currently in talks with "several teams" about 2025.

Since winning in Melbourne, it was rumoured that Audi-owned Sauber boss Andreas Seidl has imposed a mid-April deadline for the future Ferrari refugee to accept or decline a firm contract offer.

But the on-form Sainz, 29, is also linked with other teams, including Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin.

"I am negotiating with several teams," the Spaniard admitted at Suzuka on Thursday. "My management team and I have to do this because I don’t have a job for next year yet.

"In fact, we are discussions with almost everyone to find out more details and understand which options are realistic and which are best for myself and my future.

"But I have nothing to say yet - no news. All I can say is that it’s time to speed things up a little. Hopefully we can put this matter to rest sooner rather than later," Sainz added.

The good immediate news, however, is that his recovery from recent appendix surgery is now almost complete - and he was spotted in the days after Melbourne road cycling in Australia.

"I’m still not pushing myself as hard as I used to," said the Ferrari driver, "but at least I’ve resumed training and feel 100 percent fit."