Sainz spotted walking normally in Melbourne

Carlos Sainz has touched down in Melbourne to prepare for his return to the Ferrari cockpit.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was replaced by impressive teen rookie Oliver Bearman in Saudi Arabia when Sainz required emergency appendix surgery.

Bearman, 18, will once again be on standby this weekend.

But according to Miguel Sanz, a correspondent for the Spanish sports daily Marca, Sainz is determined to be fit to race in Australia.

Sainz touched down in Melbourne on Monday morning "in much better shape and spirit" compared to Saudi Arabia, "and with a calm, unforced walk, moving with ease through the airport."

In comparison, when Sainz returned to the Jeddah paddock the day after his surgery, he was clearly still in pain.

His next test will be Thursday, when he undergoes mandatory FIA medical tests at Albert Park.

"The most important one will surely be the cockpit extrication test," Sanz said. "The driver must be able to unbuckle the safety harness and remove the steering wheel in five seconds, then leave the car and return the wheel to its position in another five seconds."