Sainz says he is ’not slower’ than Leclerc

Ferrari newcomer Carlos Sainz insists he is "not slower" than his teammate Charles Leclerc.

When asked about the Maranello based team, former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore said he is concerned that Ferrari already seems to be focused on 2022.

"We are just starting the championship and we are already talking about next year," he told Rai radio.

"The car has improved compared to last year, but racing for third or fourth is not what the Ferrari brand is about. We will see next season with the new regulations what Ferrari is really worth," Briatore added.

Briatore said Ferrari at least has "two great racing drivers" in the form of Leclerc and his new Spanish teammate Sainz.

Former Ferrari boss Cesare Fiorio told the Italian podcast Contatto that Leclerc "is basically driving very well, but he still makes too many mistakes".

"That’s the big difference compared to Fernando Alonso, for example," he said.

As for Sainz, Fiorio added: "Sainz made a very good start at Ferrari and I see him on a par with Leclerc in the race.

"He still has disadvantages in the final qualifying session because he doesn’t know the car that well, but he is a very reliable Formula 1 driver."

When asked about Leclerc, 26-year-old Sainz is quoted by Corriere dello Sport: "He is a very good driver, but at the same time if there is something I have seen in these first two races it is that I am not slower than him.

"There is no corner where Leclerc was faster than me," Sainz added. "The problem is putting together ten fast corners in the same lap."