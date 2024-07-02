Sainz’s next team to be known ’in a few days’ - Briatore

By GMM 2 July 2024 - 10:42





Carlos Sainz’s next move in Formula 1 should be known within "the next few days," according to Alpine’s new executive advisor Flavio Briatore.

Until very recently, the departing Ferrari driver’s only options for 2025 and beyond appeared to be Audi-owned Sauber or Williams - both long-term deals.

But as 74-year-old Briatore now returns to the UK-based team he has previously guided to world championship glory with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, it is believed he is offering a flexible one-year deal to Sainz.

"It’s incredible that a driver like that is still free," Briatore told Italian radio Rai.

"There is a lot of interest, although at the moment for Alpine the driver does not make the difference. First we have to fix the car, but we are all willing to have him in the team and we will do everything we can for that.

"We’ll see in the next few days," the Italian added, also telling the Swiss newspaper Blick: "The results of the other two options Carlos has only speaks in our favour."

Briatore ruled out making an audacious bid to reunite the Enstone based team with Fernando Alonso, whose motor racing career he still guides.

"No," Briatore said. "He’s in Aston Martin, which has made a lot of mistakes despite the investments made by Lawrence Stroll.

"At Alpine, we already take points from them almost every Sunday now just because Aston Martin is not in the position they should be in."

Briatore also commented on McLaren, who now appear to be Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s only real rival for the 2024 world championships this year.

"They have improved," he said, "but they weren’t bad last year either.

"This year they have thrown away two races due to the lack of experience of their young drivers. In my opinion, they are at the level of Red Bull already, while unfortunately I think Ferrari is the fourth force."