Sainz’s F1 team for 2025 to be announced ’this week’

Former driver Ralf Schumacher is expecting Carlos Sainz’s next move in Formula 1 to be announced "this week".

Ahead of his home Spanish GP this weekend, the Ferrari refugee told the local Antena 3 broadcaster that he initially struggled to accept the news that he would be replaced for 2025 by Lewis Hamilton.

"Obviously you don’t take it well," said Sainz. "No one likes being left behind, no? I had very good years at Ferrari, I started the year very well, but a seven time world champion wanted to come and they made room for him.

"But I also see it as an opportunity for the future, because I still want to be world champion."

The big paddock buzz is that Sainz actually put pen to paper on a Williams deal last time out in Canada.

"If the rumours are to be believed, Sainz has signed with Williams and that will be announced this week," former F1 driver Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"Sainz at Williams may sound strange at first, but the team has big goals and ambitious investors. And to be honest, it was the best option for him."

Speaking on the Antena 3 program El Hormiguero, 29-year-old Sainz revealed that he will make his decision for 2025 and beyond known "very soon".

He has also been strongly linked with Audi-owned Sauber.

"I have my options on the table, ready to make a decision, and I will make it very soon because I want to get it over with and focus on the rest of the year with Ferrari," said Sainz.

"All the teams that have not signed their drivers at the moment have offered me a contract and I can sign with them tomorrow," he claims. "But I’m going to take it a little calmly, even if I’m going to decide soon."