Sainz not confirming rumours of Mercedes rejection

By GMM 24 May 2024 - 11:06





Carlos Sainz is staying quiet amid new swirling rumours that Mercedes has definitely turned him down for 2025 - and that he may be in advanced talks with Williams.

"I can’t confirm it," said the departing Ferrari driver in Monaco when asked specifically about the reported rejection by Mercedes.

Sainz said a week ago in Imola that the driver ’silly season’ - in which he is a major player this year - is actually at a standstill for the moment.

"I think everyone depends on everyone," said the Spaniard, who it seems has a major and lucrative offer on the table from Audi-owned Sauber.

"But I can say that once I make a decision, everything else will happen very quickly."

Also waiting for the situation to develop are a string of rival drivers - including the Alpine duo, the current Sauber duo, Kevin Magnussen, rookie Kimi Antonelli, Yuki Tsunoda and others.

"As I’ve always said, if you do a good job on track there should be nothing stopping you in the future," said Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, who like Antonelli is also managed by Mercedes’ Toto Wolff. "So we will see."

Valtteri Bottas, who like Sainz is linked with Williams, said when asked if his situation has developed since Imola: "Unfortunately, no.

"I haven’t signed anywhere at the moment," the Finn added. "Hopefully it will be in the coming weeks. I’m confident - no panic."

Bottas, 34, was spotted exiting the Williams motorhome at Imola, joking that it was because he had run out of coffee.

"I would say that we are not talking to just one team," he revealed. "Which is good. I have a clear priority, and I’m not saying what it is, but I do have one."

Kevin Magnussen, meanwhile, admits that a slight slump in form and some controversy around his driving style has come at an awkward time in the market.

"I’m not worried about the contract situation," said the Haas driver.

"I want to race in Formula 1 next year, but the situation is that sometimes a few bad races can reduce your market value. It’s often said that you’re only as good as your last race, and that’s true."