Sainz: Next year there will be two new faces

A well-known motor racing personality has identified the two current Formula 1 drivers he would like to see exit the paddock gates at the end of 2024.

After all 20 drivers kept their place on the grid after the 2023 season, the so-called ’silly season’ for 2025 has been particularly active this year.

"The market has been so volatile, and for the drivers who are waiting it can be agonising, because they have no idea where they are going to end up," F1 veteran Fernando Alonso told AS newspaper.

The most prominent name still on the market is departing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who agrees with Alonso that the 2025 grid will look very different.

Indeed, Jack Doohan, Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman are all tipped to join the grid full-time next year - even if Sainz thinks there ultimately might only be two rookies in 2025.

"There are 20 drivers in Formula 1," said the Spaniard, "and next year there will be two new faces. That means that 18 of us are staying.

"Can you imagine how small the chance is that you are one of those 19 or 20-year-old boys who can move up to the premier class?" Sainz added.

Kevin Magnussen, Logan Sargeant and Guanyu Zhou are among those waiting nervously to see if there is space on the grid for 2025, but one outspoken motor racing official knows which pair of drivers he’d like to see ousted.

"He just has to stop now, just like (Sergio) Perez," said Frans Verschuur, a former driver, ex-manager of Jos Verstappen and well-known Dutch racing team official.

Vaschuur was referring to Valtteri Bottas.

"What he (Bottas) is doing does not belong in Formula 1, and he drives like a newspaper," he told Ziggo Sport, objecting to Bottas’ rejuvenated personal image including humorous commercials, gimmicks and his ’mullet’ and moustache.

"Do you know how many other talents are out there? If he’s so funny, he should join the circus with (Daniel) Ricciardo - two clowns still working together.

"First drive fast, then show me how funny you are," Verschuur slammed.