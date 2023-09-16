Sainz, Leclerc see their F1 futures in red

By GMM 16 September 2023 - 11:22





Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both indicating that they can imagine their futures in Formula 1 at Ferrari.

The pair are already teammates at the fabled Maranello based team, but both have been linked with the exit after their respective 2024 contracts.

Spaniard Sainz’s father has indicated that they are happy with the perception of favouritism towards Leclerc’s side of the garage, whilst being linked with a move to the new Audi project.

But Sainz, 29, told Eurosport Italia in Singapore that he wants to stay at Ferrari.

"I’m happy here and I’m in a good moment in my career," he said.

"This year I’m driving well and I feel that there is still potential to do better. My wish would be to continue here.

"Obviously we have to agree, but it would be a good news if we could renew the contract and move forward."

As for Leclerc, he has been clearly frustrated with a lack of performance - so he is relieved that Ferrari now appears to be closing the gap to Red Bull.

"We understand now what needs to be improved for the design of our next car," he said in Singapore.

"So far it’s been difficult, but I am 200 percent motivated to fight for victories again, because that’s where Ferrari deserves to be.

"After the first race, we had to realise that we were not at the desired level. But there was a huge reaction from the team."

Leclerc, 25, is also happy the team is now led by Frederic Vasseur, having had a few issues with the now-axed Mattia Binotto last year.

"The changes that Fred is making today will not be seen immediately next year," Leclerc said in a French-language interview with AFP. "That will be more in the long term, because the engineers take time to arrive."

But he shook his head when asked if his 2024 contract is Ferrari’s last chance to prove the team can give him a title-winning car.

"I have always dreamed of being at Ferrari," Leclerc insisted. "I have always loved Ferrari - it has been my dream since I was little.

"The situation is not the one I would have wanted to be in today, but that doesn’t make me forget that this is my dream team - and that my end goal is to be world champion with Ferrari.

"I am very happy at Ferrari and my long-term goal is to be world champion with this team," he added. "I don’t necessarily have any doubts about the future at Ferrari and I’m sure it’s just a matter of time before we return to the front.

"This time just needs to be kept as short as possible."

Finally, when asked if he’s had any talks with alternative teams for 2025, Leclerc responded: "No, no. Not at all."