Sainz: Ferrari has a lot of work to do

By GMM 25 July 2023 - 15:12





Carlos Sainz could be destined for the exit door at Ferrari, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher claims.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur ended the Hungarian GP by admitting the Maranello based team is making "too many mistakes".

"I spent the last 35 years of my life on the pitwall and every Monday I study the mistakes I made," he told Sky Italia.

"But I think if you ask the same question to Toto Wolf, he will answer the same."

Carlos Sainz left Budapest tackling suggestions that Ferrari once again favoured his teammate Charles Leclerc in the race strategy.

"I suppose it was to make up for his bad stop," the Spaniard said.

"I think you’re seeing it in a conspiracy way and it’s not like that. He had a slow stop and they wanted to make up for it."

Schumacher, however, said Leclerc made his situation worse all by himself by speeding in the pitlane.

"These are things we are always seeing with Leclerc now," he told Sky Deutschland.

Sainz, on the other hand, is now making regular public statements about his eagerness to kick off contract negotiations with Ferrari for the period beyond 2024.

"You get the feeling he has lost confidence in the team," said Schumacher. "I hear rumours that his father is in the paddock looking for an alternative.

"Ferrari is a bit of a disaster at the moment."

Sainz, 28, has been linked with a move to the steadily Audi-owned Sauber team prior to the full takeover in 2026.

"Carlos Sainz senior is close to the Volkswagen Group through his rallying," said Schumacher, "and Audi needs a driver with experience when it comes to Formula 1 in 2026.

"At the same time, Carlos is not making a great impression. He can drive, but he makes too many mistakes too. His performances are very inconsistent.

"That’s not a good business card for his future."

Meanwhile, some are suggesting that Leclerc is obviously losing patience with Ferrari, especially given the tone of some of his radio messages recently.

The Monegasque, who like Sainz is contracted to the end of 2024, hinted that Ferrari went to Hungary with "different expectations" due to team "simulations".

When asked if he’s demoralised, Leclerc insisted: "Zero. I am 200 percent motivated and I will give everything until the last race."

But according to Sainz, Ferrari has a lot of work to do in the coming weeks and months.

"We have to watch out because our rivals are developing a lot. McLaren and Mercedes had better race pace than us," he said at the Hungaroring.

"Even though we’re developing the car, it has some shortcomings that we cannot fix."