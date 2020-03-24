24 March 2020
Sainz deserves rising reputation - Alguersuari
"He is a very good driver"
Carlos Sainz deserves his rising status in Formula 1.
That is the view of former F1 driver and fellow Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari, who over a decade ago became the youngest ever F1 driver.
Now retired from racing and a professional DJ, he is turning 30.
The only Spaniard left on the grid now is Sainz, who is being linked with a potential move from McLaren to Ferrari for 2021.
"If he has a good car to be in front he will get many points and the opportunity to get many podiums," Alguersuari told Marca sports newspaper.
"But it’s not a question of his quality, talent or determination. Carlos has already demonstrated all of that more than once and not only in Formula 1.
"He is a very good driver and he deserves to be where he is now," he added.
24 March 2020
