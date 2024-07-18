Sainz cannot use Williams as ’stepping stone’ - boss

By GMM 18 July 2024 - 08:40





James Vowles says he does not want Carlos Sainz to sign with Williams if the Ferrari refugee sees the seat as a mere stepping-stone to his next big move.

Until recently, the 29-year-old Spaniard seemed destined to ink a deal - but now, Valtteri Bottas appears to be the overwhelming favourite to return to Grove in 2025 as Alex Albon’s new teammate.

"Wearing a black t-shirt and a black cap, Bottas sneaked into the Williams motorhome at Silverstone," reported veteran Swiss journalist Roger Benoit, writing for Blick newspaper from the scene of this weekend’s Hungarian GP.

"There, he discussed things for half an hour with team boss James Vowles."

Indeed, Williams boss Vowles now admits that Sainz may no longer be the favourite for 2025.

"I think we’ve been fairly forthright and open on who we’d like to sign," he told Talksport, "but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily happen. We know where we place in the grand scheme of things."

Recent rumours suggested Sainz had irked Vowles by missing several decision deadlines and trying to limit the length or strength of a contract, so that he could keep his options open for a rapid follow-up move to a bigger team.

"What I would say is this," Vowles continued. "What I want is a driver that also wants to be a part of our journey, that understands what Williams is about, both the old and the new, and wants that to be at the heart of what they’re doing driving-wise.

"And sometimes that doesn’t match up," he added. "Sometimes it does, but that’s really important to me."

When asked if he is implying that he doesn’t want Williams to be seen as a stepping-stone to a driver’s next and more preferred move, Vowles answered: "Correct.

"That’s important to me," Vowles said. "And I want that to be at the foundation of a decision."

At the same time, Vowles indicated that he understands Sainz’s reluctance. "I get it," he said.

"To some extent, his dream was to be in a Ferrari or in a top team. That’s not happening. My goal behind is simply to lay it on the table. ’This is what we can offer’.

"’If you want it, great, we’re here. And if you don’t, not a problem’. We’re going to find our own pathway through to things. So his timeline might not be the same as my timeline is the best way of putting it."

In a further blow to Logan Sargeant’s chances of simply keeping his seat into 2025, Vowles confirmed that he is "definitely" in talks with "other drivers".

As for Sargeant, "He has to be there. He has to perform. He has to be at the right level," Vowles concluded.