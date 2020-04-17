Sainz acknowledges Ferrari ’rumours’

Carlos Sainz says the 2020 driver contract silly season is currently "paralysed" by coronavirus.

The Spaniard, who drives for McLaren, has been linked with a move to Ferrari next year to replace Sebastian Vettel.

Martin Brundle is among those who are recommending Sainz to the Maranello team.

"It feels good when people in your industry recognise your work and value what you do," Sainz told specialist Spanish media.

"There are many drivers whose contracts end this year and there are always rumours."

However, Sainz says he is happy at McLaren.

"When I signed the contract I knew I had a major challenge ahead," he said. "I knew I had to lead the team and do my best to develop a good car.

"I already said at the beginning of the year that there were some conversations about renewing, but right now everything is paralysed and it will take time to see any movement," said Sainz.

"Regarding the possibility of being at Ferrari, I prefer not to comment on rumours. I am focused on McLaren."