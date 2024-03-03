Sacked Steiner lands a second new F1 job

By GMM 3 March 2024 - 16:19





Gunther Steiner has added another new Formula 1 job to his ledger for 2024.

Sacked as Haas’ team boss over the winter, the popular and charismatic 58-year-old accepted an alternative job in the paddock as an expert pundit for German broadcaster RTL.

That is despite having had a difficult relationship with German media, especially the pay-channel Sky, since heavily criticising and then ousting Mick Schumacher from Haas.

"People have to understand the situation I was in," Steiner told Sky Deutschland in Bahrain. "These are things that can be explained better when you’re no longer involved, when you can talk openly. But I never had a problem with Mick personally."

He explained that he simply had to act, in light of Schumacher’s performance struggles.

"Those were the circumstances, where we were as a team, the performance, and what happened. But I have no fear of talking to anyone," Steiner insisted.

As for Steiner’s next new job? It’s a similar role to his new work with RTL - an expert pundit for the French Formula 1 broadcaster Canal Plus, joining fellow pundit and former Haas driver Romain Grosjean.