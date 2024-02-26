Sacked Steiner accepts TV role in F1 for 2024

By GMM 26 February 2024 - 12:05





Sacked Haas team boss Gunther Steiner will be in Bahrain for the 2024 season opener this weekend.

The 58-year-old, who rose to global popularity for his charismatic portrayal in the Formula 1 Netflix series Drive To Survive, has accepted an offer to be an expert television pundit for the German broadcaster RTL.

RTL has struck a deal with Sky Deutschland to be able to cover seven of the 24 race weekends live this season, including Hungary, Spa, Zandvoort, Monza, Baku and Las Vegas.

"Gunther is a real character who is extremely popular among many Formula 1 fans," said RTL executive Inga Leschek.

Steiner split with Haas owner Gene Haas over the future direction of the struggling F1 outfit, amid rumours he was demanding equity in the American outfit in exchange for a $20 million new sponsor.

Billionaire Haas turned it down - handing F1 broadcasting an experienced and charismatic new TV pundit.

"I will say what I think but remain neutral," Steiner told Osterreich newspaper. "But obviously I do speak plainly."