Russians scrambling for Bahrain F1 coverage

Russian fans are scrambling for a way to watch this weekend’s highly anticipated 2022 season opener in Bahrain.

Alongside the ousting of Nikita Mazepin and his sponsor Uralkali, Formula 1 scratched not just Sochi’s grand prix contract, but also the Russian broadcasting deal with Match TV and access to the streaming service F1TV.

The paddock is grappling to digest the harsh news.

"I am shocked by the brutality with which Russia is proceeding," said Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko. "But there should be no group responsibility.

"The individuals can’t help it," he told Osterreich newspaper.

Nevertheless, Russian fans are scrambling for alternatives and have been asking Match TV’s top commentator Alexey Popov for advice.

"We aren’t going to do pirate streams or anything like that," the Russian insisted.

"All we can legally do is show ourselves. Many people have asked us to do this so they can listen to it like a radio and watch the pictures somewhere else or superimpose it.

"But I want to warn you right away that it will not be a smooth broadcast as it would be on TV, because of the delays. Even on TV the delay is often several seconds but this way it could be up to a minute," Popov said.

"So keep this in mind if you watch or listen to us on the weekends. It will not be as easy, convenient and reliable and as you are used to, but unfortunately it is the maximum we can do at the moment," he added.