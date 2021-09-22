Russian GP 2021 - McLaren F1 preview

Lando Norris

“Monza was a special moment for the team that was fully deserved. Being able to celebrate the result with the entire team at the factory last week showed just how much that meant to everyone. A one-two finish is something we can all be proud of. I’m so happy to be a part of this journey that McLaren is on together as a team and see the progress we’re continuing to make.

“We’re not getting carried away as we know it won’t be like this every weekend. We need to continue to put ourselves in the best position possible and maximise the car, pit-stops, strategy and everything in between. Heading into Russia, the battle for third in the Constructors’ is still tight and looks set to stay that way until the last race of the season. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going from Italy and score some solid points for the team.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“A week on from Monza, it still feels good thinking about being back on that top step of the podium. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect way to end a triple-header. I loved competing at the front of the grid and having the chance to fight for the win. The one-two finish is a product of hard work throughout the team and from myself. Since the start of my journey with McLaren I’ve been working through the challenges that come with adapting to a new car, but the team has been really supportive throughout. It’s great to have a result that completes that picture, and to have the team back in the winner’s circle has been a ride and I’ve only been a part of it for six months. It’s been the boost we all needed.

“I’ve definitely taken time to enjoy the moment but now it’s time to focus on Russia. I want to build on my Monza performance this weekend and will be pushing to score important points to keep up the fight with our competitors. Sochi can be a tricky circuit to make a move, so it’s important to make the most of qualifying to give us the best chance for points come Sunday.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“Achieving a one-two finish in Monza meant a lot to each and every member of the team, who have been working incredibly hard over the years. It’s been great to take the time to celebrate the result as a team at MTC last week.

“There’s still a long way to go for us as a team through the remainder of the season. We will continue to keep our feet on the ground and our heads down as the battle in the Constructors’ Championship is still closely contested. Our key priorities remain the same : staying on top of reliability and parts management, extracting the best performance from our car alongside our colleagues at Mercedes HPP, and capitalising on every opportunity that presents itself.

“After a short break following the triple-header, the team is prepared and ready to head to Russia in the hunt for crucial points. The Sochi Autodrom is dominated by two long straights resulting in a high power sensitivity, however, the track presents relatively limited opportunities to overtake. Therefore, it’s key we maximise our results in qualifying to give both cars the best possible chance to fight higher up the grid on Sunday.”