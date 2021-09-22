Russian GP || September 26 || 15h00 (Local time)

Russian GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

By Olivier Ferret

22 September 2021 - 10:21
Russian GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 (...)

Lance Stroll

“We’re ready to fight for points in Russia. It’s quite a unique track: wide, fast and pretty technical – so it’s about finding a groove. The Turn-Three long left-hander is a real highlight – especially at the start of the race. Sochi really tests the balance of your car, so it’s important to feel comfortable straight away so you can build on that momentum throughout the weekend.”

Sebastian Vettel

“Sochi is almost the opposite of Monza – plenty of corners and a constant challenge. There are some high-speed sections, and a huge main straight, but the slow, technical corners mean you need a good set-up if you’re going to feel comfortable across the weekend. We’ll be looking to maximise every lap on track and then fight for points on Sunday.”

