Russian F1 team ’not far off’ - minister

Russia could soon have a Formula 1 team on the grid, according to a government minister.

At Sochi, Russia’s trade and industry minister Denis Manturov told Ria Novosti news agency: "I think a Russian team will appear. It is not far off.

"When will it appear? So far, these are just thoughts," he added.

Earlier this week, FIA president Jean Todt said he has not received "strong contact" from any prospective new teams.

As for Russia, Bernie Ecclestone says he can imagine the Russian GP relocating to St Petersburg.

The former F1 supremo, who is an admitted admirer of controversial president Vladimir Putin, was the mastermind behind F1’s move to Sochi in 2014.

Now in the paddock of the former Olympic venue this weekend, he told Ria Novosti news agency: "Russia is part of the Formula 1 family. You should always have a race.

"I heard that it could change to St Petersburg. Let’s wait and see what happens, but I like St Petersburg.

"If it happens, we will have to see what is better and what is worse. It’s like three years in a marriage - you don’t know what it will be like until you live those three years," Ecclestone added.

Sochi promoter Rosgonki has a contract with Formula 1 through 2025.

F1 CEO Chase Carey told Tass news agency at Sochi: "As you said, we have an agreement in place for a number of years to come.

"We are always open to having conversations on what the future could bring, but priority one is building and growing the race here in Sochi."