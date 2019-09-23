Russia rejects St Petersburg F1 race rumours
"Maybe it’s not a bad idea"
Russian officials have denied that the country’s grand prix could be relocated from Sochi.
A British newspaper broke the news about Russian president Vladimir Putin apparently wanting the Formula 1 race to instead be held in St Petersburg.
"Maybe it’s not a bad idea," said Russian driver Daniil Kvyat at Sochi.
"It would be more accessible to Moscow so maybe it will bring more spectators from Europe, from Finland, which is cool."
However, a spokesman for Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak denied the news.
"The current contract provides for the organisation of the race in Sochi until 2025," said spokesperson Ilya Kzhus.
"(Promoter) Rosgonki did not discuss with the rights holder the possibility of transferring to another city."
Even the Kremlin responded to the St Petersburg speculation.
Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told Ria Novosti news agency: "This issue is not on the agenda."
