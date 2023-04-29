Russell slams FIA for ignoring F1 drivers

By GMM 29 April 2023 - 08:27





George Russell has slammed Formula 1’s governing body for not listening to the drivers.

When Romain Grosjean lost his Haas seat, 25-year-old Mercedes driver Russell replaced him as a director of the F1 drivers’ union - the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

So as GPDA director, Russell aimed his ire at the FIA for not consulting with the drivers when making decisions.

As an example, he referred to the shortening of a DRS zone at Baku "without having listened to us drivers for even a moment".

"Overtaking is more difficult than it was a year ago," he said. "The cars of this generation are developing, and as a result our job has become harder.

"And then they cut the DRS zone without any contribution from us," Russell is quoted by Speed Week. "I’m a little disappointed that we’re being left out again.

"I’m not even sure the FIA realises that overtaking has gotten trickier. They base their decisions on historical data only.

"The reduction here is 100 meters, and some will say ’What’s that?’ But in truth it makes a huge difference. We drivers want to be involved in the decision-making process.

"We know what’s going on out there, we can contribute. We are all in the same boat and should be making decisions for the good of the sport."