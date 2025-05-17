Russell opens door to F1 team switch

On-form but out-of-contract Mercedes driver George Russell says his Formula 1 future beyond 2025 is wide open.

Team boss Toto Wolff finds himself in a dilemma this year, as he leaves a door theoretically open for Max Verstappen for 2026 whilst also clearly satisfied with his existing lineup.

Indeed, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli is an obvious star of the future, while along with the McLaren drivers and Max Verstappen, Russell is a standout driver of 2025.

"George is calling the shots at the moment," Wolff told Osterreich newspaper. "He’s consistently at the front, getting the most out of the car on Sundays."

The fact remains, however, that Wolff is still not willing to talk about Russell’s potential contract extension. So should the 27-year-old British driver be worried?

"That’s just being blown out of proportion," Wolff said. "We have a timeline. We’re absolutely on track with George.

"If I announce a date now, I’ll just create unnecessary pressure. We said we’ll meet in early summer."

One theory is that if Verstappen does decide to switch to Mercedes, Red Bull would welcome the fast and consistent Russell with open arms.

Wolff isn’t sure Russell would enjoy the energy drink-owned team.

"Kimi and George are both working on the car together, and the atmosphere is relaxed and playful despite all the pressure," said the Austrian.

"At Red Bull, the pressure is certainly greater."

Another top-team option might open up for Russell in the event the off-form Lewis Hamilton decides to pull the plug on his new career at Ferrari.

"I don’t think so," Wolff said when asked if he thinks Hamilton might actually retire. "People write Lewis off far too quickly."

If Russell gets his way, he will simply sign on the dotted line of a new Mercedes deal. "I want to be at Mercedes next year," he said at Imola. "That’s where I want to be.

"But things have to be right. It’s all got to make sense. But I can’t see why it won’t happen."

At the same time, the 3-time grand prix winner is open to a team switch as well.

"I’ve always said I’d be happy to be teammates with any driver on this grid," said Russell. "So I don’t think anything is out of the question for next year, in terms of any movement on the whole grid."

He also made clear that, in the wake of Hamilton’s departure and the arrival of Antonelli, the atmosphere at Mercedes is better than ever. "There’s been more calm in the team," said Russell.

"It’s a good place for us right now."