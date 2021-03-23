Russell joins GPDA in director role, replaces Grosjean

The GPDA, the assembly of all active F1 drivers, welcomes two new directors to its board. As Romain Grosjean steps down, George Russell joins Sebastian Vettel as director alongside Chairman, Alex Wurz.

The GPDA has elected a fourth director, the first non-driver appointment, to support its businesses and activities. Anastasia Fowle, who has been assisting the GPDA as Legal Advisor over recent years, takes this position.

The GPDA would like to sincerely thank Romain Grosjean for his dedication and commitment over his 4 years as director and wishes him a fantastic and successful time in IndyCar. We are delighted that Romain will remain as Advisor to the GPDA board for the coming year to finish his ongoing work on safety and the lessons learned from his accident.

George Russell:

"It is an honour and privilege to be nominated director of the GPDA, I appreciate the support of my fellow drivers in entrusting this role to me and recognize the responsibility it entails. In its six decades of existence, the GPDA has been an integral part of supporting and shaping F1 safety, for the sport and our fans. I am looking forward to tackling the new challenges and opportunities alongside Anastasia, Sebastian and Alex.”

Anastasia Fowle:

“After several years working alongside Alex, Sebastian and Romain, I am proud they and their fellow drivers have nominated me for the first non-F1 driver Board position. I am passionate about the sport and the industry and am honoured to be able to support the GPDA in its endeavours.”