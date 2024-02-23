Russell: I’ve gotten a few calls and texts for Hamilton’s seat

By GMM 23 February 2024 - 09:49





Sebastian Vettel’s brother has played down suggestions the retired quadruple world champion might be eyeing a return to Formula 1.

Having ended his F1 career over a year ago after a difficult stint at Aston Martin, 36-year-old Vettel has been subsequently linked with a sensational return to the sport with his old team, Red Bull Racing.

And more recent reports suggest the German might also be in touch with Toto Wolff about potentially filling the gap at Mercedes left by Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 switch to Ferrari.

"It’s going to be an interesting few months to see what happens," said George Russell, who insists he has "no concerns whatsoever" about who his 2025 teammate will ultimately be, given that he’s already paired with "arguably the greatest driver of all time".

"It’s been pretty funny to see driver names pop up on Toto’s phone, and I’ve gotten a few calls and texts on my phone too.

"As a team, we now have a great opportunity and are in a good position to take on the next chapter after Lewis achieved so much," Russell added.

Still championing his outside chances of replacing Hamilton is Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher, who is also hoping to "impress" influential figures with his Alpine seat in the world endurance championship and Le Mans this year.

"I’m of course aware that Lewis’ seat will be free," the ousted Haas driver told Sky Deutschland.

"I’m sure Mercedes knows what I can do. Hopefully the Formula 1 dream will come true for me again."

As for Vettel, his younger brother Fabian - also a racing driver - plays down the talk about his sibling abandoning a comfortable retirement with his young family to tackle F1 once again.

"I am in no position to speak for Sebastian," he said. "And I don’t doubt a certain desire, the appeal and his abilities. But it wouldn’t fit.

"Sebastian left at the time for a different purpose," said Fabian, 25. "And 24 races is a lot."

The younger Vettel was also asked about Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes after this year to go to Ferrari, insisting: "Lewis’ personality together with Ferrari, as I experienced it from Seb, don’t really fit together."