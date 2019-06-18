Austrian GP || June 30 || 15h10 (Local time)

Russell duel ’not very exciting’ - Kubica

"Not much happened"

Search

By GMM

24 June 2019 - 08:20
Russell duel 'not very exciting' - (...)

Robert Kubica has played down the significance of his fight against teammate George Russell at Paul Ricard.

Until now, the Pole has been totally outclassed at Williams by his rookie teammate. There are rumours Kubica, 34, could be falling out with the team as he suggests Russell is getting superior equipment.

But at Paul Ricard, Kubica finally finished a race in front of Russell, following a wheel-to-wheel battle.

"The battle with George Russell? Not much happened," Kubica told Eleven Sports.

"Fighting for not being last place is not very exciting. It was an ok race, as much as the equipment allowed," he added.

keyboard_arrow_left

Ricciardo hit with two 5-second penalties, drops to 11th place

Bottas ’slept’ in sluggish French GP - Wolff

keyboard_arrow_right

Williams F1

More on Williams F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less