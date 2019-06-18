24 June 2019
Russell duel ’not very exciting’ - Kubica
"Not much happened"
Search
Robert Kubica has played down the significance of his fight against teammate George Russell at Paul Ricard.
Until now, the Pole has been totally outclassed at Williams by his rookie teammate. There are rumours Kubica, 34, could be falling out with the team as he suggests Russell is getting superior equipment.
But at Paul Ricard, Kubica finally finished a race in front of Russell, following a wheel-to-wheel battle.
"The battle with George Russell? Not much happened," Kubica told Eleven Sports.
"Fighting for not being last place is not very exciting. It was an ok race, as much as the equipment allowed," he added.
Williams F1
23 June 2019
add_circle Williams denies supplying better car to Russell
21 June 2019
add_circle Russell denies Kubica’s claims about car
19 June 2019
add_circle France 2019 - GP preview - Williams
18 June 2019
add_circle Kubica not ruling out Williams exit
More on Williams F1
Formula 1 news
24 June 2019
add_circle Todt says Schumacher condition ’private’
24 June 2019
add_circle Hamilton era can ’annihilate’ F1 - report
24 June 2019
add_circle Haas may need to focus on 2020 car - Steiner
24 June 2019
add_circle Verstappen asking Honda for more power
24 June 2019