Russell denies Kubica’s claims about car

George Russell has denied Robert Kubica’s claims about the unpredictability of their Williams cars.

Although also suggesting the pair are not enjoying identical equipment, Kubica said recently that the performance and handling of his car is wildly inconsistent in 2019.

"In Monaco, the car was very stable and I was able to have some confidence, but in Canada the feeling was gone.

"Serious differences in sensations even between sessions is our biggest problem," he said at Paul Ricard. "In Barcelona, my time on Friday morning was better than qualifying!

"It’s frustrating when you suddenly lose a second a lap. It’s hard to come to terms with that."

Amid speculation Kubica’s days are numbered at Williams, Russell denied he is having the same sort of issues as the rookie dominates his teammate this season.

"I cannot confirm that," Russell said. "It always feels the same to me."

Williams has scheduled car upgrades for Silverstone and Hockenheim, but Russell warned: "It will not take us into Q2."