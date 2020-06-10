Russell admits eye on Mercedes seat

George Russell has admitted he has a keen eye on a potential Mercedes race seat for 2021.

Team boss Toto Wolff, who already works closely with the Mercedes development driver, has named the 22-year-old as a contender for the works seat.

"They are the best team, they have been so dominant," he told the German broadcaster RTL. "Who wouldn’t want the chance in that car?

"Mercedes helped me in my development to win GP3 and Formula 2 and then helped me into Formula 1," Russell added.

Currently, he drives for the backmarker Williams, but he senses a chance to capitalise on the long seven-month break between grands prix.

Russell said Austria next month "could be the greatest opportunity of the year for us".

"A lot of people will make mistakes - the drivers, the mechanics, the engineers. We have to use that and make less mistakes," he smiled.