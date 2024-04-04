Rumours of joint F1-MotoGP race weekend gaining speed

By GMM 4 April 2024 - 17:42





It is a "medium term" goal to host a unique and sensational joint race weekend involving both Formula 1 and its two-wheeled equivalent, MotoGP.

Those rumours have been swirling for some time, but they’re now gaining extra steam following news that Liberty Media, F1’s commercial rights holder, now also owns MotoGP.

But Carlos Ezpeleta, the continuing MotoGP sporting executive and son of the series’ ongoing supremo Carmelo, clarifies that a joint F1-MotoGP event is "not in the immediate plans".

"But it’s also not something that we rule out for the medium term," he told Spanish media in the wake of the Liberty takeover.

As for an appropriate circuit to accommodate the needs of both F1 and MotoGP, that is also yet to be decided.

"There are a number of circuits that can accommodate both series," said Carlos Ezpeleta, "but not very many.

"It is a project that will not be put aside, but we are not working on it at this stage," he added.