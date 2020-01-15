Roy Nissany is confirmed as Williams’ Official Test Driver

ROKiT Williams Racing has announced in Tel Aviv today that Israeli born Roy Nissany is to become the team’s Official Test Driver.

Roy will undertake three FP1 sessions, drive one rookie test day, as well as being immersed in the team over three Grand Prix weekends. He will undertake a number of simulator sessions at the factory, and spend time integrating within all departments throughout the year. As part of the agreement, the Israel Start-Up logo will appear on the FW43 for the duration of a Grand Prix weekend when Roy is driving the car.

Speaking about the announcement, Roy Nissany said; “I am thrilled to become Official Test Driver for ROKiT Williams Racing. This is also a landmark for motorsport in Israel. When I tested for the team in Abu Dhabi in December, I instantly felt comfortable in the car and part of the team. The experience that I will gain this year, immersing myself with Williams will prove invaluable and I’m looking forward to getting started, both on and off the track.”

Roy, who will also be racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2020, last raced in that series in 2018. Prior to this he competed in World Series Formula V8 3.5 for three seasons winning several races. His previous experience driving a Formula One car was in Valencia in 2014 at the wheel of a Sauber.

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, commented; “It is a pleasure to welcome Roy Nissany to ROKiT Williams Racing in the role of our Official Test Driver. Roy demonstrated his capabilities driving in the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year and we were extremely impressed with what he could do in a short space of time. He is a hard-working individual who we are excited to be working with this year.”