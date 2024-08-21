’Rotation system’ could be Dutch GP saviour - boss

By GMM 21 August 2024 - 13:26





Dutch GP boss Robert van Overdijk admits that a new rotation scheme for certain grands prix in Europe could apply to the popular race at Zandvoort.

Just prior to Formula 1’s summer break, the circuit boss denied reports suggesting a deal to annually alternate the races at Zandvoort and Spa-Francorchamps from 2026 onwards has now been reached.

Zandvoort’s contract with F1 owner Liberty Media expires after next year’s edition.

"At the moment," he had told Viaplay, "the risks (of a new contract) are too great, but of course we are doing everything we can to see if a race after 2025 is still possible.

"It is clear that the situation is precarious."

However, van Overdijk at the time denied that an alternating deal has already been reached.

He now admits: "We know that Formula One Management wants to reduce the number of races in Europe. There is talk of a rotation system for certain races. But nobody knows exactly how it will all work.

"We have a contract up to and including 2025, but it is not certain at the moment whether we will remain in the program beyond that."

Dutch GP sporting director Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver, also told Viaplay: "This decision lies with FOM. We are concentrating entirely on the coming weekend.

"It is still too early to say what will happen after 2025."

It’s an uncomfortable and also ironic situation for the popular Dutch GP, given that several fellow F1 race promoters are flocking to Zandvoort this weekend.

The Dutch GP has become an impressive model for other promoters to follow, as it is leading the way with certain fan experiences and also in the area of mobility and sustainability.

"This year, it is quite a list," the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf revealed. "Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Silverstone, Qatar, Austin and - with a delegation of more than ten people - Japan," the report added, listing the race promoters that will be present for the 2024 Dutch GP.

Dimitri Bonthuis, the Dutch GP’s sustainability manager, said: "We are an event that does not receive any subsidies. We are always financially behind countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain. You will never win the battle in that area.

"That is why we want to remain at the forefront and continue to set a good example in matters such as sustainability and entertainment," Bonthuis added.

The bright side for this weekend’s event is that, notwithstanding local hero Max Verstappen’s subsiding dominance, the 2024 race looks set to be hotly contested.

"If you throw the names of the top eight in a hat and you blindly pick three, then that’s your podium, with the exception of (Sergio) Perez perhaps," Lammers said.

"But tyre strategies, a stuck wheel nut, a safety car at the wrong moment - anything can happen."