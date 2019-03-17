8 March 2019
Ross Brawn backs Mick Schumacher
"He is such a purposeful young man"
Mick Schumacher has won the backing of Liberty Media’s F1 sporting boss, Ross Brawn.
Brawn was the technical boss at Ferrari during the Italian team’s ultra-successful Michael Schumacher era.
Now, Michael’s 19-year-old son is the top member of the Ferrari development ’academy’, and is being advised by Nicolas Todt, the son of FIA president Jean Todt.
And Brawn said of Mick: "I’ve known Mick since he was a little boy. Sometimes I look at Mick and I see Michael. He is such a purposeful young man."
Schumacher has impressed during Formula 2 testing in Spain.
Brawn told Bild newspaper: "Mick has made incredible strides over the past 12 months."
