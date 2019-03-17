Ross Brawn backs Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher has won the backing of Liberty Media’s F1 sporting boss, Ross Brawn.

Brawn was the technical boss at Ferrari during the Italian team’s ultra-successful Michael Schumacher era.

Now, Michael’s 19-year-old son is the top member of the Ferrari development ’academy’, and is being advised by Nicolas Todt, the son of FIA president Jean Todt.

And Brawn said of Mick: "I’ve known Mick since he was a little boy. Sometimes I look at Mick and I see Michael. He is such a purposeful young man."

Schumacher has impressed during Formula 2 testing in Spain.

Brawn told Bild newspaper: "Mick has made incredible strides over the past 12 months."