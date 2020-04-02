Rosberg shelves smartphone amid pandemic

Nico Rosberg has developed a shrewd and simple method for coping with the coronavirus pandemic - putting his smartphone away.

All over the globe, stress levels about the fate of the world are skyrocketing amid the tsunami of bad news relating to the infectious disease.

But 2016 world champion Rosberg told DPA news agency: "I removed my smartphone from my life. Otherwise you would go crazy at the moment.

"News, reports about the stock market crash - I don’t want to know about it. I check my email twice a day and that’s enough."

Rosberg, who normally lives with his young family in Monaco, is spending this period of time at his other residence in Ibiza.

He admitted that he was making the comments from the basement.

"It is the safest place to be if you have two children in the house," the German joked.