Rosberg no longer working with Kubica

Nico Rosberg insists he still is not interested in returning to formula one as a driver or team boss.

The 2016 world champion quit suddenly after beating Lewis Hamilton to the title, and is now a part-time paddock pundit and investor in the ’E mobility’ industry.

So when asked if he is interested in a F1 comeback either as a boss or a driver, Rosberg said: "At the moment that is not the way I want to go.

"I had that for years as an active athlete and I could have continued," he told Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper.

Another of Rosberg’s post-racing roles was an advisor to Robert Kubica, but the pair are no longer working together.

Rosberg says helping Kubica return to F1 was "demanding and intense".

"Everyone else is trying so hard to get there that you need full concentration and dedication," he said.

"He doesn’t need me anymore," Rosberg added, referring to Kubica whose eight-year wait to return to F1 from injury ends in 2019 with a Williams seat.