Rookies earn some notable praise in Baku

By GMM 15 September 2024 - 10:47





Formula 1’s newest rookies have earned some notable praise from a couple of the most experienced and respected drivers on the grid.

Franco Colapinto, having been parachuted into the ousted Logan Sargeant’s Williams cockpit for Monza until the end of the season, made it all the way into Q3 at Baku.

Not just that, the 21-year-old Argentine managed to do what Sargeant never succeeded at in 36 consecutive attempts - out-qualify teammate Alex Albon.

Albon, P10 compared to Colapinto’s P9, thinks his bizarre incident involving being sent onto the track in Q3 with the airbox cooling unit still attached, may have cost him slightly.

"But realistically, I was only going to gain one, maybe two positions if everything went perfectly," Albon said.

Colapinto’s early impression on the F1 world even left triple world champion Max Verstappen applauding.

"That’s a very strong start," said the Red Bull driver. "He just doesn’t have a seat for next year, so that’s a shame for him.

"But it’s good in any case," Verstappen added. "He’s already making a mark." When asked if he has spoken personally to Colapinto, Verstappen said: "Not really, I haven’t had time yet."

Another impressive rookie in the Baku field this weekend is Oliver Bearman, filling in for Kevin Magnussen as the Haas regular serves his one-race suspension.

Magnussen has only out-qualified teammate Nico Hulkenberg three times in 2024, but 18-year-old Bearman managed it on Saturday for his one-off race seat this weekend.

Bearman qualified a full four positions ahead of Hulkenberg, and was even upset with himself. "I feel like I should have been in Q3 if I had got the extra laps in FP3," said the 2025 Haas driver, referring to his practice crash.

"Those laps are so valuable at this stage of my career. I’m hard on myself because the car is worth more than that."

Hulkenberg, although out-qualified, said he was happy for the boy-faced Briton.

"He was there from the start and learns quickly," said the veteran German driver, who is moving to Audi-owned Sauber next year. "I think he really likes these street tracks. He’s been really good."

Hulkenberg explained: "This track just doesn’t suit my driving style. I’ve been coming here since 2016 and it has always been like this."