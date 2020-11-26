Robert Kubica back behind the wheel in Bahrain

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN reserve driver, Robert Kubica, will return to the cockpit during Free Practice for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. The Pole, who already completed three FP1 sessions in Styria, Hungary and Britain this season, will resume his Friday duties at the Bahrain International Circuit and continue to work with the team in the engineering briefings and other technical meetings.

Robert will take over Kimi Räikkönen’s car for the first Friday session, with the Finn returning to the wheel for the remainder of the race weekend.

Robert Kubica

“I am very pleased to be back in the driving seat for the first time since August. It may sound like a long time, but my season has been really busy with my simulator work at the factory and my DTM programme, so it actually felt like it went quite quickly. Now that my DTM season is over, I am keen to get back into my Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN role full time: there is still a lot to fight for and I am confident my work will make a positive contribution to the team’s efforts.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“We are all pleased to see Robert get back in the car for FP1. His contribution to the team has been important so far this season and to be able to get the most of his experience and skills here in Bahrain is going to help the team continue its current path of progression. Sakhir is a circuit he knows really well and this will really help our work this weekend.”