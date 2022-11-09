Rivals back Hamilton staying in F1

By GMM 9 November 2022 - 10:21





Two of Lewis Hamilton’s key rivals have backed his decision to keep racing in Formula 1 beyond 2023.

In recent weeks and days, both Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and seven time world champion Hamilton, 37, have indicated a new contract will soon be negotiated.

"The truth is, I find it exciting," said George Russell, who became Hamilton’s new Mercedes teammate this year and even sits above his fellow Briton in the drivers’ standings.

"I think he has shown that he has definitely not lifted his foot off the throttle pedal and in the last few races is performing probably better than ever.

"How often do you get the opportunity to learn next to a driver like that?"

As for Max Verstappen, who last year ended Hamilton’s almost record-setting run of titles in an ultra-intense battle, he also says Hamilton still belongs in F1.

"He has to do what he thinks is right," the Dutchman said. "And as long as he wants to race, he should race."