Ricciardo will race for RB in Singapore

Red Bull-owned F1 team RB has responded immediately to speculation that Daniel Ricciardo might not be racing in Singapore this weekend.

Multiple sources have reported this week that a clause in the contract of reserve driver Liam Lawson guarantees him several grands prix this year.

But RB swiftly ended the rumours of an immediate ousting for Ricciardo in its pre-Singapore GP press release, as the 35-year-old Australian was quoted as saying: "I’m excited to get back on this track and try to score some points."

However, it is still believed that Red Bull has now taken up its 2025 option on Lawson’s contract, which may still guarantee no less than five race appearances within this season.

Veteran F1 journalist Roger Benoit thinks Singapore could therefore be Ricciardo’s last appearance in RB colours.

"The career of Daniel Ricciardo could end here in Singapore, after 257 races and 8 victories," he wrote in Blick newspaper.

"Racing Bulls has exercised the option on New Zealander Liam Lawson (22) and will use him by 2025 at the latest," Benoit added. "But could Ricciardo leave even earlier?"