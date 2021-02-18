Barhein GP || March 28 || 18h00 (Local time)

Ricciardo struggled to fit in 2021 McLaren

"Fortunately, it was just the seat"

Search

By GMM

18 February 2021 - 15:29
Ricciardo struggled to fit in 2021 (...)

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed how he initially struggled to fit inside his new McLaren cockpit.

"It’s pretty normal," the former Red Bull and Renault driver, who has moved to McLaren for 2021 to replace Carlos Sainz, recalled of his recent seat fit.

"I do have wide hips. It was the first mock-up of a seat, and with the dimensions they had, and assumed what would be ok for me, it wasn’t quite ok," the Australian added.

"Fortunately, it was just the seat. It wasn’t the actual keel itself which is too narrow. So since then I have been able to get in a seat, and I do fit."

Ricciardo, 31, drove the newly-launched 2021 McLaren at Silverstone earlier this week.

keyboard_arrow_left

Gasly can return to Red Bull - Tost

RTL not commenting on F1 return reports

keyboard_arrow_right

McLaren

More on McLaren

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less