Ricciardo ’spurred on’ by Villeneuve criticism - Marko

Daniel Ricciardo may not even make it to the end of the 2024 season, according to the latest Formula 1 rumour.

The 34-year-old Australian headed to Montreal last week whilst Red Bull F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko was declaring that Yuki Tsunoda has done a much better job so far this year.

Tsunoda was then re-signed for the junior team RB for 2024, while Marko admitted that Liam Lawson and the other Red Bull-backed juniors were in the running to be the Japanese driver’s next teammate.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, meanwhile - once keen to bring Ricciardo back to the senior team to be Max Verstappen’s teammate - was declaring that the 8-time grand prix winner now needs to "work hard to retain" even his RB seat.

At the same time, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve was busily and very publicly questioning Ricciardo’s place in F1, suggesting he has been surviving in the sport for the past several years almost purely on "image".

"Daniel Ricciardo had a good weekend," Marko told Speed Week. "Who knows, maybe he was spurred on a little by Jacques Villeneuve’s criticism.

The latest whispers suggest Red Bull reserve Lawson could replace Ricciardo after this season’s summer break in just five races’ time.

"Both Racing Bulls drivers were on the ball in Canada," Marko added, "and it must continue like this."