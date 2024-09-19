Ricciardo: If it ended today I’d be proud but not fully satisfied

By GMM 19 September 2024 - 09:32





The Singapore GP this weekend really could be Daniel Ricciardo’s last-ever Formula 1 race.

Rumours that have been swirling all season are now becoming concrete, with multiple sources reporting that Red Bull has taken up the expiring 2025 ’option’ on Liam Lawson’s current contract.

That option - apparently expiring at the end of September - appears to be a guarantee of at least five grands prix within the 2024 season for the 22-year-old rookie reserve driver from New Zealand.

"It was probably part of the contract," commented former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, speaking to Sky Deutschland, "otherwise they would have lost Lawson."

When asked about the driver lineup at the junior team RB, Red Bull’s top F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Viaplay at Baku last weekend: "It is still September, but from Singapore, we will have a precise idea.

"It will be quite clear as to what will happen with the second seat."

Schumacher believes team owner Red Bull will announce in Singapore not only that Lawson is replacing Ricciardo full-time in 2025, but that the youngster will also be racing in the Australian’s seat from Austin onwards.

"It has not yet been officially confirmed, but unfortunately it seems to be Daniel Ricciardo’s last race in Singapore or Austin and from then on Liam Lawson will drive," he said.

"RB is a junior team, that’s what the management has always said and supported - ’We will rely on young drivers’. And that’s why it makes sense," Schumacher added.

"It is of course a great pity for Daniel, because we will be missing a driver who is super likeable and a pleasure to meet when you see him in the paddock."

As for Ricciardo, CNN posted an interview with the 35-year-old this week, and he sounds resigned to the notion that his F1 career could be ending.

"If it ended today, I would be proud of what I’ve done," said the 8-time grand prix winner.

"But on the same note, you’re never fully satisfied because the reason I got into Formula 1 was to try to become world champion. That’s something I’ll obviously still try and achieve until the day I retire."