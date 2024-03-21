Ricciardo: I just take it race week after race week

By GMM 21 March 2024 - 09:25





Daniel Ricciardo admits that 2024 could be his last season in Formula 1.

In recent days, heightened by statements made by 1980 world champion Alan Jones, Red Bull’s top consultant Dr Helmut Marko as well as Liam Lawson, who is next in line for Ricciardo’s race seat, it became clear that the 34-year-old Australian may struggle on current form to keep his place at the junior team RB.

When asked about his contractual situation in Melbourne by local broadcaster Nine, Ricciardo admitted: "I’m definitely not looking beyond this year."

Notably supported by the now-embattled Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, Ricciardo was drafted back into the energy drink company’s F1 family last year with a view to perhaps eventually finding his way back alongside Max Verstappen at the senior team.

But as he now struggles again, mirroring his uncompetitive form at McLaren in 2022 that led to his premature ousting, Ricciardo said on Thursday: "The way the last year or two have been for me, I just take it race week after race week.

"That’s professionally how I’m going about it now and living. I’m not really thinking about ’Oh, if I get this result, then maybe it means that’.

"I’m just trying to approach every weekend kind of like I did ten years ago - with a little bit of a point to prove to myself more than anything. A little bit of a chip on my shoulder.

"And if it is my last year, then fricking make sure I make it a good one. Not in a reckless way, but I’ve got not that much to lose in terms of I nearly lost a seat 18 months ago permanently."