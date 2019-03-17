Ricciardo hopeful passing will be easier
"It was a little easier for me to follow him"
Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful overtaking will indeed be easier in 2019.
The front wings in particular have been changed for this year to allow chasing cars to have a better chance of following and passing his rival.
But the early reports based on simulation data and the opening Barcelona test last week indicated that passing will in fact not be easier this year.
However, Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo is more hopeful.
"I can’t remember exactly who was in front of me, and I suspect that he had more fuel than me. Maybe that’s why it was a little easier for me to follow him," he is quoted by Speed Week.
"But for me, it definitely felt like progress," Ricciardo added.
"We will have to wait and see if the rules do what we want them to do, but I would like to take it as a good sign that things will be better in the future."
